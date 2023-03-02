Aaron Whittle guilty of murdering his father in Winneshiek County

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – A Decorah man has been found guilty in the murder of his father. Aaron Whittle, 43, was found guilty of murder by a Winneshiek County jury.
Whittle killed his father, Lawrence Whittle, 74, at his home in rural Decorah on March 17, 2022. He told officers he shot his father. The crime scene investigators recorded matched the account Aaron Whittle told them.
Whittle was initially charged with first-degree murder, but was convicted on second-degree murder Thursday afternoon. A second-degree murder charge in Iowa carries a sentence of between 20 years to life in prison. Second-degree is similar to first-degree, but there is no provable premeditation as there is with first-degree murder.