Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118
Cottage Row Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 89.7 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:45 PM CST Thursday was 90.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 82.8 feet
Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
89.4 feet on 06/26/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Aaron Whittle guilty of murdering his father in Winneshiek County

Aaron Whittle

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – A Decorah man has been found guilty in the murder of his father. Aaron Whittle, 43, was found guilty of murder by a Winneshiek County jury.

Whittle killed his father, Lawrence Whittle, 74, at his home in rural Decorah on March 17, 2022. He told officers he shot his father. The crime scene investigators recorded matched the account Aaron Whittle told them.

Whittle was initially charged with first-degree murder, but was convicted on second-degree murder Thursday afternoon. A second-degree murder charge in Iowa carries a sentence of between 20 years to life in prison. Second-degree is similar to first-degree, but there is no provable premeditation as there is with first-degree murder.

