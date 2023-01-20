8 people charged with riot, including one minor with attempted murder, in shots-fired incident in October

TIFFIN, Iowa (KWWL) -- Eight people, including a minor, are facing charges in connection to a plot to commit an assault in Tiffin in October 2022. The incident involved shots fired at a vehicle. The minor involved faces attempted murder charges.
The incident happened at 8:30 p.m. on October 24.
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of gunshots fired in the area of Highway 6 and Park Road roundabout.
Investigation efforts revealed that multiple suspects planned to meet and travel to a residence in Coralville to commit the assault.
The individuals at the targeted residence left, prompting the suspects to follow and fire gunshots at the vehicle. None of the occupants were injured.
On January 19 and 20, the following people were arrested and face charges for the incident:
- 17-year-old male juvenile – Attempted Murder, Riot.
Glenda Reighard, 22, Tiffin – Riot, False Information in Acquiring a Weapon, Transfer of a Pistol or Revolver to a Person Under 21.
Jamyrion White, 20, Coralville - Riot.
Mike Rensing, 19, North Liberty - Riot.
Aydin Kutcher, 18, Coralville - Riot.
David Love Jr, 19, Coralville - Riot.
Isaiah Scott, 19, Coralville - Riot.
- Dquavius Kelly, 21, Coralville - Riot.
The Coralville Police Department, Johnson County Drug Task, Joint Forensic Analysis Cyber Team, North Liberty Police Department, and Johnson County Attorney’s Office assisted with this investigation.
Additional arrests are expected.