Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Temperatures Return Tonight and Early Friday...

.Lows tonight will once again dip below zero tonight as a cold
front brings stronger winds and another round of bitter cold
temperatures. The cold spell won't last long, but wind chills in
the teens and 20s below zero will be common over much of central
and northern Iowa for the Friday morning trip to school and work.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 20 to 30
below zero will be common.

* WHERE...Much of the northern half of Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

62-year-old man in wheelchair killed in Missouri City hit-and-run, police say

62-year-old Dave Battiste Jr. was in a wheelchair when he was killed during a hit-and-run in Missouri City, according to police.

 Lawrence, Nakia

    MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 62-year-old man in a wheelchair was killed during a hit-and-run last weekend in Missouri City, according to police.

On Jan. 28 at about 10 p.m., Missouri City Police Department officers responded to the deadly auto-pedestrian accident in the 500 block of Independence Boulevard by Holly Ridge Drive.

When they arrived, responding officers said they discovered the man had been hit by an unknown vehicle that drove off.

The victim was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries, police said.

Police identified 62-year-old Dave Battiste Jr. as the man killed in the incident. They said he was coming back from the convenience store on Fondren Road and was headed back to his girlfriend's home when he was hit.

There is no word on the suspect information.

