51 animals including 5 dead dogs found in Monroe County

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Weather Impacts Continue This Morning...

.Periods of light wintry mix early this morning will mostly end
by sunrise, although light snow may linger far north into mid
morning. With temperatures falling through the 20s and into the
teens in some area, icy roads and surfaces will remain a hazard
this morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...ICE STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Light additional accumulations.

* WHERE...Central into northeastern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on icy road conditions, including during the
morning commute. Moderate breezes may also cause sporadic power
issues due to ice on trees and lines.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

    MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) -- Monroe County deputies need help in finding three people who are wanted in connection to animal cruelty after 51 total animals including five dead dogs were removed from a property.

Monroe County officials say officers responded to 2372 Smith Rd. after reports of malnourished dogs on the property on Feb. 17.

Officials say they heard several dogs barking, and scratching from a van that was also covered in urine and feces.

Officials say Monroe County Animal Control assisted with removing the animals including the dead dogs who were found inside the home living in wire crate kennels together.

Inside the home, officials say they located a dead bearded dragon, a cat, and a gecko.

Warrants were issued for 33-year-old Forsyth woman Nicole Woodard, 56-year-old Forsyth woman Lisa Stanzek, and 38-year-old Macon man Tony Adside.

