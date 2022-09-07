 Skip to main content
23-year-old arrested on multiple charges after "justified" July shooting in Cedar Rapids

  • Updated
Brandon Nelson Web
Image of Brandon Nelson

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - A 23-year-old is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after an officer-involved shooting took place in Cedar Rapids in late-July. 

On July 30, 2022, the shooting occurred on Glass Rd. NE during a traffic stop at 3:49 a.m.

Officers Klosterman and Jenatscheck fired 12 shots at 23-year-old Brandon Nelson, hitting him three times.

The Linn County Attorney conducted a legal review and concluded the use of force "necessary" after Nelson aimed a shotgun at both officer and fired in Jenatscheck's direction.

Nelson was arrested on the following charges:

  • 2 counts of Attempted Murder
  • 2 counts of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon
  • 3 counts of Assault on a Peace Officer with a Dangerous Weapon
  • 2 counts of Interference with Official Acts While Armed with a Firearm
  • Going Armed with Intent
  • Persons Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons
  • Eluding
  • Reckless Driving
  • Driving While Barred

Nelson was released from a local hospital and sent to the Linn County Jail. In a previous KWWL story, the Linn County attorney stated the Cedar Rapids Officers were "justified" in the shooting.

