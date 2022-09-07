23-year-old arrested on multiple charges after "justified" July shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - A 23-year-old is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after an officer-involved shooting took place in Cedar Rapids in late-July.
On July 30, 2022, the shooting occurred on Glass Rd. NE during a traffic stop at 3:49 a.m.
Officers Klosterman and Jenatscheck fired 12 shots at 23-year-old Brandon Nelson, hitting him three times.
The Linn County Attorney conducted a legal review and concluded the use of force "necessary" after Nelson aimed a shotgun at both officer and fired in Jenatscheck's direction.
Nelson was arrested on the following charges:
- 2 counts of Attempted Murder
- 2 counts of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon
- 3 counts of Assault on a Peace Officer with a Dangerous Weapon
- 2 counts of Interference with Official Acts While Armed with a Firearm
- Going Armed with Intent
- Persons Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons
- Eluding
- Reckless Driving
- Driving While Barred
Nelson was released from a local hospital and sent to the Linn County Jail. In a previous KWWL story, the Linn County attorney stated the Cedar Rapids Officers were "justified" in the shooting.
