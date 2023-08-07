23-year-old arrested after Cedar Rapids June 11 shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - U.S. Marshals arrested a 23-year-old man in Indiana on Monday on several charges.
U.S. Marshals say 23-year-old Denzel Wilson was wanted in connection to the June 11 shooting in SE Cedar Rapids leaving Kenyauta Vesey-Keith dead.
On June 15, Cedar Rapids Police investigators contacted the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force for assistance locating and apprehending Wilson.
In early August, U.S. Marshals found a likely location for Wilson and began working with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Northern Indiana.
Officers with the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force narrowed their search to Van Buren St in Gary, IN. Wilson surrendered to U.S. Marshals shortly after 8 a.m.
Wilson was arrested without incident and sent to the Lake County Indiana Jail for processing. Wilson will stay in custody until extradition to Iowa.
Wilson was charged with murder (1st degree), use of dangerous weapon in the commission of crime, going armed with intent and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Below is an approximate location of where Denzel Wilson was arrested: