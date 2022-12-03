19-year-old charged with 2021 Cedar Rapids shooting of Illinois girl pleads guilty

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- A 19-year-old who was arrested and charged in the murder of a 15-year-old girl from Peoria, Illinois, pled guilty to lesser charges on Friday.
Marshawn Jackson was charged with First Degree Murder for the shooting of 15-year-old Tyliyah Whitis, who was found dead in a crashed car in Cedar Rapids on July 20, 2021.
Police were responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash at the Hawthorne Hills Apartment Complex when they found Whitis dead in the driver's seat. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide and said Whitis died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Jackson pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possessing a firearm as a felon, and obstruction of prosecution.
He now faces up to 32 years in prison. Under the plea agreement, he must serve ten years of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.