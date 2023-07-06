18-year-old arrested and charged in fatal Fort Dodge shooting

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWWL) -- An 18-year-old has been apprehended and charged with first-degree murder for a fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Fort Dodge earlier this week.
On Tuesday night, Jameel C. Redding-Pettigrew was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a roadway. He died at the scene.
A search warrant for Jamarrion James Davis was executed on Thursday at the 447 N 27th St. residence in Fort Dodge.
After a brief foot chase, he was apprehended with the help of multiple agencies, including a Special Emergency Response Team (SERT).
Davis is charged with first-degree murder.