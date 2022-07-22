18 cases of graffiti reported in Marion on Thursday; suspects still at large

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Marion Police Department responded to 18 different cases of graffiti vandalism in the city on Thursday. Video obtained by the department depicts potentially three white teen suspects who are still at large.
The initial reports of spray paint vandalism came in around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday. More cases happened as the day went on.
The vandalism acts took place from the 700 block and up to the 1100 block of Tenth Street. A city stop sign, sidewalk, and a light pole were vandalized, including several businesses and residences.
The paint colors used were green and white. The content of the vandalism appears to include swastikas, Ku Klux Klan references, and phallic symbols.
No arrest have been made yet. For those who have more information on the vandalism, contact the Marion Police Department at 319-377-1511.