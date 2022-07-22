 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

18 cases of graffiti reported in Marion on Thursday; suspects still at large

  • Updated
  • 0
Marion Police Web
By Kyle Konigsmark

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Marion Police Department responded to 18 different cases of graffiti vandalism in the city on Thursday. Video obtained by the department depicts potentially three white teen suspects who are still at large.

The initial reports of spray paint vandalism came in around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday. More cases happened as the day went on.

The vandalism acts took place from the 700 block and up to the 1100 block of Tenth Street. A city stop sign, sidewalk, and a light pole were vandalized, including several businesses and residences.

The paint colors used were green and white. The content of the vandalism appears to include swastikas, Ku Klux Klan references, and phallic symbols.

No arrest have been made yet. For those who have more information on the vandalism, contact the Marion Police Department at 319-377-1511.