17-year-old charged with murder of Marion teen pleads not guilty; trial set for February 2024

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 17-year-old charged with the first-degree murder of Cristian Upah of Marion has pled not guilty, and his trial is slated to begin in February 2024.
Keyun McGowan faces multiple charges related to the death of Upah, who was shot in Cedar Rapids in May. Upah, who was also 17, died of his injuries at the hospital.
McGowan also faces charges of going armed with intent, assault while displaying a deadly weapon, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, and two counts of robbery.
McGowan will begin his trial on February 6, 2024.