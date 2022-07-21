17-year-old charged in deadly shooting of Clinton man

CLINTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 17-year-old has been charged in the murder of a man in Clinton Wednesday night, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Iowa DCI says that Kyler Andresen is charged with First Degree Murder for allegedly shooting and killing 35-year-old Zachary McDivitt.
Clinton Police responded to the shooting at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday, where they found McDivitt lying on the sidewalk. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Multiple agencies are investigating the suspected homicide.