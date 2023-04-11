17-year-old arrested after car chase ends in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - A traffic stop turned into a chase Tuesday after a 17-year-old with arrest warrants fled at 3:42 p.m.
Linn County Sheriff Detectives tried to stop a 1999 maroon Chevy pickup truck near 21st St. NW and Birch Ave. This then turned into a chase when the 17-year-old male pickup driver sped up and fled.
The chase continued to Johnson Ave. to Short St., then from Short on Harbet to Holly Dr. where the driver crashed into a backyard. The 17-year-old attempted to flee, but was shortly apprehended by Linn County Deputies.
The teen was taken in and sent to the Linn County Juvenile Detention facility. He is being held on warrants of Revocation Probation Robbery and Trafficking in Stolen Weapons. Additional charges include Eluding, Minor Carrying Dangerous Weapons and numerous traffic charges.
No injuries were reported.