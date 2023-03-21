$15,000 reward offered for information in attempted arson investigation in Allamakee County

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A $15,000 reward is being offered in an attempted arson investigation in Allamakee County.
The Sheriff's Office was called to a rural pig farm near Dry Ridge Drive in Lansing on two occasions since February 5.
The first time, deputies found an explosive device, though it did not ignite and minimal damage was reported. The second call was similar to the first one.
The Coalition to Support Iowa's Farmers is offering a $10,000 reward, and an additional $5,000 is being offered locally.
Those that have any information on the incidents, you're asked to contact the Allamakee County Sheriff's Office.