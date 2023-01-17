 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow Possible Wednesday Afternoon through
Thursday Morning...

.Snow will spread north across much of central and northern Iowa
by Wednesday afternoon. Snowfall rates may peak at 1 to 2 inches
per hour at times during the late afternoon and evening hours
Wednesday. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in
the 20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a significant
impact with this event. The precipitation may be a wintry mix or
even rain at times early in the event over parts of central Iowa,
mainly south of Interstate 80 and therefore, snowfall amounts are
less certain in these areas. The snow will gradually end from
southwest to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 9 inches with the greatest amounts along
and north of a Waterloo to Ames to Atlantic line. Minor ice
accumulations are possible over the far south edge of the
watch.

* WHERE...Parts of central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

14-year-old girl charged with murder in the shooting of 11-year-old boy in Dallas

  Updated
A 14-year-old girl was charged with murder Monday following the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy who was caught in gunfire as two girls fought, according to Dallas police.

On Sunday afternoon at about 2 p.m., police were called to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in south Dallas.

During the investigation into the shooting, police determined a fight was going on between two girls in the parking lot of the complex.

"One juvenile suspect retrieved a handgun and shot in the direction of the female she was fighting; however, the shot struck a male juvenile bystander," police said in a statement.

The 11-year-old boy was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

The suspect initially ran from the location but was later taken into custody and charged, and she remains at the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center, police said.

A weapon was recovered during the investigation, the agency added.

Police are not releasing the names of those involved in the incident due to their ages.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.