11th anniversary of Elizabeth Collins & Lyric Cook's disappearance

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL) -- 11 years ago on Thursday, one of Iowa's most highly publicized criminal cases began to unfold when the family of cousins 9-year-old Elizabeth Collins and 10-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrisey reported them missing at Meyers Lake in Evansdale.
Hundreds of volunteers turned out to search for the missing girls. lyric and Elizabeth had gone for a bike ride on that Friday the 13th in July 2012. Their bikes, a purse and a cell phone were found on the trail at Meyer's Lake, but no signs of the cousins.
Five months later, hunters found their bodies at the 7 Bridges Wildlife Area in Bremer County, about 21 miles north of Evansdale. Investigators determined that the girls had been abducted and murdered.
No arrests have ever been made in the unsolved case, and their cause of deaths has never been made public. While it has been an agonizing 11 years, Elizabeth's father, Drew Collins, is thankful for the support from the community.
Collins said, "I'll be forever grateful to the community for what they did and how they helped and the support that we've gotten. I couldn't imagine not having that support from the people."
The annual memorial ride and drive for the girls is coming up on Saturday, July 15, beginning at Lofty's in Evansdale. Riders and drivers of all vehicles are invited to participate.