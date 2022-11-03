 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CR Xavier beats Clear Creek-Amana 3-1 for 4A State Volleyball Title

  • 0

CORALVILLE(KWWL)--For the second time in three years---Cedar Rapids Xavier captures the 4A State Volleyball Championship.  The Saints beat Clear Creek-Amana for the state title.

Tags

Recommended for you