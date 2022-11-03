CORALVILLE(KWWL)--For the second time in three years---Cedar Rapids Xavier captures the 4A State Volleyball Championship. The Saints beat Clear Creek-Amana for the state title.
CR Xavier beats Clear Creek-Amana 3-1 for 4A State Volleyball Title
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today