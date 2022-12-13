 Skip to main content
CR Kennedy holds off Cedar Falls 63-53 in boys basketball

CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)--In a battle two perennial Boys Basketball powers, Cedar Rapids Kennedy outlasts Cedar Falls 63-53.  Kennedy improved to 4-0 with the win while Cedar Falls drops to 1-1.

