CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)--In a battle two perennial Boys Basketball powers, Cedar Rapids Kennedy outlasts Cedar Falls 63-53. Kennedy improved to 4-0 with the win while Cedar Falls drops to 1-1.
CR Kennedy holds off Cedar Falls 63-53 in boys basketball
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today