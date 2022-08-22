Couple gets engaged in front of Iowa State Fair butter cow sculpture

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An Iowa couple is "moooooving" ahead with their future together.
Nick Buckton proposed to his girlfriend, Mackenzie Burger, in front of the legendary butter cow sculpture at the Iowa State Fair. She said yes.
A photo of the moment was posted with a caption of "You butter believe I want to spend the rest of my life with you."
While it may not be as romantic as, say the Eiffel Tower in Paris, getting engaged inside a cooler with a 600-pound butter sculpture is unique.
The butter cow sculpture has been part of the Iowa State Fair since 1911.