Cop on a rooftop fundraiser held for a special cause

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Falls Police took part in a delicious fundraiser on Friday for a good cause.
To raise money for the Special Olympics of Iowa, Cedar Falls Police hung out on the roof of the University Avenue Dunkin' Donuts from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Marvin Deerfield explained how important the Special Olympics are.
Deerfield said, "It means the world to us. It means we can do our events. It means we can go to state and compete. And just if it's for that weekend we're among our peers and be able to sit there and get to be, for a lack of better terms, normal with each other."
Special Olympics Summer Games is Special Olympics Iowa's largest event of the year.