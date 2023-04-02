Controlled burn postponed in Cedar Rapids due to elevated fire danger

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids firefighters have postponed a controlled burn scheduled for today.
Last week, fire officials announced plans to burn the prairie areas at the McGrath Amphitheatre. They say prairie burns are a necessary and beneficial tool for prairie management and health.
Due to increasing winds, the National Weather Service has posted an elevated fire danger for eastern Iowa today. Winds are out of the south at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.
Fire officials say the controlled burn will be rescheduled in a few weeks.