Congresswoman Hinson says she supports moving forward with impeachment inquiry of The President

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) "I have supported moving forward with the impeachment inquiry," says Iowa Second District Congresswoman, Ashley Hinson.
The second term Congresswoman made the comment on this week's edition of The Steele Report, when asked about the possibility of the U.S. House impeaching President Biden.
She was asked what she knows about the Hunter Biden investigation. "We know there are hundreds of suspicious activity reports tying him to foreign adversaries. We know there are dozens of shell companies that have been created to hide transactions. We know that there are e‐mails that exist that were designed to hide the contents of those emails."
She added, "I think where there is smoke, there is fire. We have some very specific asks coming out of our House Oversight Committee. I support the work they're doing because again, this is getting to the bottom of this and figuring out again, where that smoke has led to the fire. I think we're going to be able to prove the fire is there."
When asked if Republicans have the demographics to win the national election, Hinson says, "I don't think it comes down to simply demographics. If you look at who has been voting Republican, It's more Latinos. It's more African American. It's more women that maybe are saying 'Hey, the Democrats' policies coming out of Washington has been so bad for my family. I am tired of it'.
She added, "That's certainly what I hear around the 2nd District from everyone I'm talking to. The pain that this administration has caused, and the Republican ideas that are coming out to counter that, I think you've seen that come out of a Republican-led House."
Hinson says she will remain neutral through the Iowa Republican Caucuses early next year.
She believes the four indictments against former President Trump are simply politically motivated. "I think what's happening to Donald Trump is very clearly indictments that are directly tied, conveniently timing‐wise, after we see damaging information about Hunter Biden and the Biden family, then there is an indictment."
Adding, "We have two District Attorneys who are trying to make a name for themselves. All of these prosecutions are politically motivated, I believe. I think Iowans are really tired of a two-tiered justice system that there are laws that apply to you but not to me."
Hear more from Congresswoman Hinson on The Steele Report segment.