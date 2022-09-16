Concerns raised over Iowa Veterans Home's future

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KWWL) -- The operational status of the Iowa Veterans Home is in question after reports of the facility facing closure.
Commandant Matthew Peterson resigned from his position with the facility earlier in September. Following his resignation a spokeswoman for AFSCME which represents staff members claims the Interim Director, Penny Cutler-Bermudez, sent a memo to staff members outlining what would happen if the home were to close.
Democrat State Senator and ranking member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee Eric Giddens has called upon Gov. Kim Reynolds for transparency over the status of the facility.
“It is troubling to hear that a plan was circulated to staff about a facility closure right on the heels of the sudden resignation of former Commandant Peterson. We need more details of the resignation and if it is related to the closure plan," said Giddens in a press release.
“Governor Reynolds needs to come clean about her intentions regarding the Iowa Veterans Home,” he added.
According to the Iowa Veteran's Home website, it is the fifth largest veterans home in the United States. 550 veterans are housed and around 900 staff members are employed.
KWWL has asked for comment from the Governor's Office, Marshalltown Mayor Joel Greer, and the Iowa Veterans Home for further clarification on the status of the facility. So far, Mayor Greer was the only source to respond.
According to Mayor Greer, he hasn't heard of any plans to close down the facility, and even believes that the notion may be a hoax.
Greer told KWWL that, "I'm confident it's not closing down." He added that, "I'm confident it will stay open."
This is a developing story and will be updated.