Company behind carbon pipeline gives answers for homeowners with concerns

Iowa (KWWL)-- Navigator, the Heartland Greenway Pipeline’s parent company, claims the pipeline will be a benefit for Iowans. However, many homeowners who attended public input meetings the week of August 22nd see too many risks.
”If there is a gas leak it’s just gonna be right all around my house," One home owner said at a Wednesday meeting in Butler County. "How am I gonna get away? Are you gonna be there to help me get away? Are you… how about you? “
The meeting in Butler was one of 13 different meetings scheduled for this week and the week of September 13th. Many at the Butler county meeting and others worry about the possibility of the 1300 mile long pipeline leaking in a rural area.
“That emergency has already taken place for about 15 minutes by the time somebody is on scene… and these people’s houses are only a quarter mile away,” One resident said.
According to recent research from Congress, leaking carbon dioxide has been reported to cause nausea, vomiting and even death. However, Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, VP of Government and Public Affairs with Navigator, says they’re focusing on impact and safety at every step.
“Our teams are simultaneously going in looking to distance from population centers while also avoiding environmentally sensitive areas that are known of at that time," Burns-Thompson As well as following existing ride aways or existing utility corridors and such.”
According to Navigator’s website the pipeline will follow or exceed many safety regulations. Including being buried deeper than average and multiple redundant leak detecting measures.
Burns-Thompson says overall Navigator wants to work with Iowans, especially land owners.
“Eminent domain and pure condemnation doesn’t make much sense from a business perspective," she said. "It doesn’t save us time, it doesn’t save us money, and it doesn’t make us any friends. Those are all critical tenets to being good partners and good business operators.”
Were it completed, the pipeline is estimated to be 1,300 miles long and would funnel up to 15 million tons of liquid carbon every year.
There are no more public input meetings scheduled on this until September 13th. More information on the pipeline can be found here: Navigator Home and information about future public input meetings here: Meeting Times.