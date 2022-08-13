Community partners host monkeypox vaccine clinics at Iowa City and Cedar Rapids nightclubs

CEDAR RAPIDS/IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)-- There are currently 15 cases of monkeypox in the state, with one confirmed case in Johnson County. As the disease spreads, area community partners like county health departments, pride groups and businesses are coming up with new creative ways to protect the community.
"For folks who have been exposed or may have concerns, we want to direct them to their health care provider," Johnson County Public Health Department Community Health Division Manager Sam Jarvis said. "As the state progresses and has transitioned to its Post Exposure Provlex Plus strategy, we're hoping to provide that protection to the community members."
The WHO and CDC have both determined gay, transgender or bisexual men are at the highest risk so far for contraction of monkeypox, specifically men who are HIV positive or are taking HIV-preventing medications better known as PREP. However-- the disease is not a sexually transmitted one. It is most commonly spread through close physical contact. It's also not exclusive to the LGBTQ community, and anyone can get monkeypox.
Cedar Rapids Pride board president Corey Jacobson says while community awareness is essential, it's also important not to stigmatize the disease.
"This is not an LGBT disease, anybody in the community can get this, and this is just one step. You can get monkeypox, whether you are a cisgender or transgender, or gay or straight," he said.
This weekend, Cedar Rapids Pride, Johnson and Linn County health departments, and the owner of Studio13/Basix clubs teamed up to distribute over 100 doses of the monkeypox vaccine. The vaccine clinics were held at both clubs, with online registration required beforehand. General Manager at Basix, Amanda Rops said they were excited to help provide for the community they protect.
"We're just getting started. We're definitely working to provide a lot more for the community and want to be a lot more involved in the community and this is just one of the first steps," Rops said.
While tonight's clinics at Basix and Studio13 are over, the groups are not closing the door on possibilities of more in the future.
"We're taking a list of names so that Linn county public health has a list for when they have more vaccines available they can reach out to those who still want the vaccine," Jacobson added.
If you want to see if you qualify for a vaccine, visit here. For more information on monkeypox and how it's spread, visit here.