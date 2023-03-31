Community Development money moves Waterloo projects forward

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) Making sure Waterloo gets its share of the pie is always the goal of Community Development Director, Rudy Jones.
Jones says, "We have this responsibility and privilege of leaving it better than we found it."
His team does that through 'Community Development.'
For the nation, it all began in the mid-1960's, with President Lyndon B. Johnson's unconditional 'War on Poverty,' and the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964.
That Federal initiative authorized creation of local community action agencies and numerous social programs for Americans in need.
One of its main objectives would be to focus housing justice. That effort was spearheaded by Robert Clifton Weaver, the first United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and the first African Americans to ever be appointed to a United States Cabinet-level position.
Weaver was a Harvard-educated economist and civil rights leader, whom earlier, earlier had roles in the administrations of Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy.
Waterloo's local version of Robert Weaver today is Rudy Jones, the long-time Director of the City's Community Development Department. Junes and been with the City of Waterloo for 35 years. It will be 36 in August.
Jones says, "We will be celebrating our Community Development Week, the week of April the 10th through the 14th. We will be discussing and having some key people who are critical to this partnership, where we will be sharing with the community where we currently are.
As an example, Rudy adds, We funded, with some of our CARES Act money, a couple years back, the expansion of the People's Community Health Clinic.
They're very close to having a substantial completion. We've been working with our Leisure Services Department with funding for some park activities at the former Edison School site. We are also looking at expanding that to pick up a few vacant homes within the community and do substantial rehabilitation.
Several new homes are currently being built on the of the old Edison School grounds off Magnolia Parkway in Waterloo.
In addition, Jones says the City partnered with the Hawkeye Community College Construction Class, so, we decided to take the program a step
further, where we started addressing a lot of vacant homes behind
those three new construction units."
Jones says it's always important that Waterloo get a 'pie of the Federal pie.'
"This year we're at 1.3 million. But, this is where the partnerships come in. We have some great philanthropic partners that help with the Walnut Neighborhood, and now we will be moving to the Church Row Neighborhood. That couldn't be done without our partnerships that helped move those initiatives forward."
Some of the local partners include the Salvation Army, NE Iowa Food Bank, Operation Threshold. The Otto Schoitz Foundation donated $1,000,000 as the lead gift in building the new Teen Center for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley.
Rudy says those local partners play a role in deciding which projects are most important. He says, "Every year we go through an annual plan process where we invite neighborhood associations, not‐for‐profits to give us their best goals
and plans and projects moving forward. We evaluate those based upon our annual need, our five year plan, and then we try to find where do those projects best fit. Where some don't, that's when we start stretching our relationships and find out who might can also contribute to those projects."
Rudy Jones stops by the KWWL-TV studios for this week's edition of The Steele Report.