Communities across Iowa celebrate National Night Out

(KWWL)- For the 40th year in a row, communities across America- and across Iowa- came together Tuesday to celebrate National Night Out.
The nationwide initiative is designed to both bring neighborhoods together on a summer evening as well as grow the bond between local law enforcement groups, community services, and community members.
57 Iowa communities, including 20 in eastern Iowa alone, celebrated Tuesday night. People in Waterloo's Sullivan Park say the annual event is a positive way to bring the community together.
The Cedar Rapids Police Department also had more to celebrate Tuesday after receiving CALEA certification, marking advanced law enforcement status.
Some, including Waterloo woman Beverly Cosby, say they'd like to see more events throughout the year- including perhaps an indoor event during the winter months.
Others, like Nicole Young say National Night Out harkens back to childhood memories like neighborhood block parties.
Festivities in Cedar Falls focused more on younger generations, but officials say wanted events the whole family could enjoy to boost community participation.
National Night Out will return on the first Tuesday of August next year on August 6.