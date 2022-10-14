Columbus defense dominates in 35-7 victory over playoff-bound Sumner-Fredericksburg

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) Both Waterloo Columbus and Sumner-Fredericksburg are headed to the state football playoffs in Class 1A.
On the line Friday night was home field advantage to begin the playoff run.
Waterloo Columbus used a great defense effort to shut down the Cougars 35-7, and secure that home field in the first round.
After a scoreless 1st quarter, the Sailors scored on the first play of the 2nd quarter when Park Kjeldsen just got the ball across the goal line for a 7-0 lead.
Columbus scored late in the 2nd quarter on a Carter Lockert pass to a wide open Myles Gardner and a 14-0 half time lead.
Columbus got an interception from Caleb Holthaus to set up another Columbus score.
This time, Carson Hartz found his way into the end zone for a 21-0 Sailor lead, still in the 3rd quarter.
The Columbus defense got its own touchdown when Mason Knipp stripped the ball from the Cougar's Noah Henderson. Carson Hartz scooped it up and ran for the Columbus touchdown and a 2-8 lead.
Both teams scored once more, but, it was all Columbus in the 35-7 victory over a very good Sumner-Fredericksburg team, which will also get its shot in the Class 1A playoffs next week.