Columbus Catholic with a big second half in 42-14 win over Cascade

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) Waterloo Columbus Catholic broke open a tie ball game with a huge second half, on route to a 42-14 victory over Cascade.
Cascade came into this game with a 3-1 season record and riding the high of a big upset over previously undefeated Dyersville Beckman. The Cougar's handed the Blazers their first loss of the season last week.
Columbus got an early touchdown run from Parker Kjeldsen and a 7-0 lead.
Cascade rode the running of Jack Menster, who scored on a 42-yard touchdown run, but, Columbus blocked the extra point to maintain a 7-6 lead.
Just before half, Sailor quarterback Carter Lockert threw a touchdown pass to Major Westhoff and Columbus led 14-6.
But Cascade came right back and scored on a touchdown pass from Will Hosch to Nathan Schockemoehl with just 6 second left to play.
Still down 14-6, the Cougars went for two and Hosch found Mason Otting out of the backfield. Otting made a terrific effort to get the ball into the end zone and tie the game at 14 at halftime.
But, Columbus dominated defensively in the second half, shutting out the Cougars and outscoring them 28-0 in the 42-14 Columbus victory.
Watch some first half highlights.