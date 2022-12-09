Cold Shooting UNI Men lose 52-49 to McNeese State

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- Trey Campbell and Michael Duax each posted career performances, but the Panthers fell short on a tough shooting night on Friday in a 52-49 loss to the McNeese State Cowboys inside the McLeod Center.
Plagued by 11 first half turnovers, McNeese State scored 13 points off UNI giveaways as the Cowboys shot 44% from the field while the Panthers struggled to find the bottom of the net. Duax provided a key spark in the opening frame with a team-high 9 points and 7 rebounds in the first 20 minutes. With the defense containing UNI's key playmakers, the Panthers were held to just 34.6% shooting from the floor. Despite trailing by 11 late in the first period, UNI rallied and cut the deficit down to 4 points to head to the locker room down 27-23.
The Panthers and Cowboys exchanged control of the lead 10 times in the second half, with UNI taking a 4-point lead over a four and half minute stretch midway through the period. McNeese State kept the pressure defensively however, holding the Panthers to a season-low 24.1% second half field goal percentage down the final stretch. UNI was held scoreless for the final 2 minutes of play as the Cowboys continued to capitalize of turnovers.
Campbell led the Panthers with a new career-high of 17 points, shooting 5-of-12 from beyond the arc with 6 boards. Duax finished the night with his first career double-double with a career-high in points (16) and rebounds (11), plus a team-high 3 steals, as Born scored 7 points. Tytan Anderson scored 6 points playing all 40 minutes for the first time in his career.