Coe Softball loses to Trine 4-1 in Elimination game at D3 World Series

MARSHALL, Texas - The Coe College softball team saw its magical run in the 2023 DIII National Championship come to a close on Monday afternoon, dropping a 4-1 decision to Trine University in an elimination game at Taylor Field. The Kohawks struck first in the if-necessary matchup, pushing across its lone run in the top of the second on a bases-loaded walk by Addie Menke. Trine avoided a big inning despite falling behind, calling all-American Debbie Hill from the bullpen to work out of the jam. The Thunder wasted no time regaining the momentum and ultimately the advantage, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the second one hit. Hill added two more runs to the lead in the bottom of the third with a two-run blast and dominated the final four innings in the circle, allowing just two base runners and one hit. With the loss, Coe ends the season with a mark of 39-11, registering the fourth-most single-season wins in program history.
