Club Kids For A Cause readies for its annual charity tennis tournament August 11-13

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)
Iowa teenagers continue to help Iowa families, one tennis tournament at a time.
It's a non-profit run entirely by youth, and it's called Club Kids For A Cause.
The organization was created as a way to help individuals and families dealing with a cancer diagnosis.
The annual Club Kids Summer Classis is coming up in just a few days. This year, it will be held at the Valley High School Tennis Courts in West Des Moines, and honor Morgan Seashore, a former Waukee High School tennis player who is currently battling cancer.
Registration for the August 11-13 Des Moines tournament remains open.
Players interested in participating can go to this link to sign up: https://playtennis.usta.com/Competitions/clubkidsforacause/Tournaments/Overview/dffb290e-2c9a-4ce3-9a1e-e3c507da23e4
The Club is the Black Hawk Tennis Club in Waterloo. The Cause is helping families dealing with a cancer situation.
Club Kids just celebrated its 6-year anniversary of tournaments and is looking for additional tennis players to get involved.
In 2018, then Cedar Falls High School students, Krisha Keeran and Sid Kalala, now in college, formed Club Kids For A Cause.
They were determined to use their love of tennis to create a new organization dedicated to raising funds and increasing awareness for Iowa cancer patients and cancer survivors.
After just 6 tennis tournaments, Club Kids For A Cause has raised some $50,000.
Co-founders, Krisha and Sid say, "We saw an opportunity to use tennis as a way to help someone who was very influential in our tennis community, as well as show support for them in a very tough time. We saw how capable we were in making a positive impact, so we decided to continue the annual tournament to support various important causes.”
They have donated tournament proceeds to several organizations, including The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, The Jennifer Mackey Scholl Scholarship Fund, Beyond Cancer, Children's Cancer Connection and Pinky Swear Foundation.
Tournament director, Gary Scholl, has a personal connection, as his wife, Jennifer, also lost her battle with cancer. Gary has been instrumental to the organization as Tournament Director.
For local indoor tournaments, Club Kids For A Cause uses the Black Hawk Tennis Club. Outdoor tournaments are held at the Byrnes Park Tennis Center.
There are several ways to contact Club Kids For a Cause.
The non-profit has a web page at: clubkidsforacause.org
Contact them by email at: clubkidsforacauseofficial@gmail.com
On Instagram: clubkidsforacause
Facebook: CK-Fac
Twitter: @ck_fac