Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO LATE
TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black Hawk Creek at Hudson.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects Watters Road. Some
residential evacuations may be needed. Ridgeway Avenue at US 63 in
Waterloo is flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM CST Monday the stage was 11.0 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 14.1 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Cleanup efforts to begin at C6-Zero site this week

  • Updated
MARENGO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cleanup is expected to begin at the C6-Zero site this week, nearly two and a half months after an explosion rocked the facility and injured several people.

According to an employee that KWWL spoke with, DNR officials and Ecosource contractors are going to be are going to be filling the area on Tuesday, finally getting the cleanup process underway.

This cleanup is part of the court-ordered settlement between Iowa and C6-Zero. The company has to pay over $330,000 to Ecosource, a company based in Iowa that's focused on cleaning industrial-caused environmental issues.

The cleanup will focus on the facility and the contaminated soil and water nearby. Along with the initial $330,000 that C6-Zero is putting up, they are also setting aside $75,000 in funds for further costs from fixing the disaster.

Under the court order, they will also be responsible for the cost it will take the DNR to decontaminate Marengo's retention pond.

According to the DNR, C6-Zero is currently complying, after an initial electronic glitch caused the state department to not receive the list of chemicals on site in time.