Cleanup efforts to begin at C6-Zero site this week

MARENGO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cleanup is expected to begin at the C6-Zero site this week, nearly two and a half months after an explosion rocked the facility and injured several people.
According to an employee that KWWL spoke with, DNR officials and Ecosource contractors are going to be are going to be filling the area on Tuesday, finally getting the cleanup process underway.
This cleanup is part of the court-ordered settlement between Iowa and C6-Zero. The company has to pay over $330,000 to Ecosource, a company based in Iowa that's focused on cleaning industrial-caused environmental issues.
The cleanup will focus on the facility and the contaminated soil and water nearby. Along with the initial $330,000 that C6-Zero is putting up, they are also setting aside $75,000 in funds for further costs from fixing the disaster.
Under the court order, they will also be responsible for the cost it will take the DNR to decontaminate Marengo's retention pond.
According to the DNR, C6-Zero is currently complying, after an initial electronic glitch caused the state department to not receive the list of chemicals on site in time.