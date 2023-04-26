Clayton County officials warn residents about water usage amid flooding

CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Clayton County officials are warning residents that if their well head/casing is under water, they should not use their water for drinking, washing dishes or bathing.
They mentioned that the only acceptable use of water for those that have a well should be to flush toilets.
In a Facebook post from the county's Emergency Management, they also mentioned that, "folks that have septic tanks and leach fields and/or secondary treatment units that are under water may start to experience their septic backing up into their homes. If they are still able to stay in their home despite the flooding, they will need to limit their water usage like flushing toilets, laundry, and showers to not overload their septic system. Even by taking these measures their system may still back up into their homes."
For additional tips, the full Facebook post can be viewed above.
Those that have additional questions or concerns can contact Clayton County Environmental Health and Zoning at 563-2450-2451.