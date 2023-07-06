Clayton County man finds rare blue bullfrog in his backyard

EDGEWOOD, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dave Cutler has been an avid outdoorsman his entire life, and has seen plenty of different creatures. However, in his pond, he saw a creature he never expected to see.
At his home in Edgewood, Cutler has several ponds. He's been involved with wetlands since he was a boy, and has even done work to bring endangered species back.
Cutler had heard of blue bullfrogs before, and had even seen a national story about the rare animal within the past several days. However, he was in disbelief when he actually found one in his own pond.
"I couldn't believe my eyes," said Cutler. "All our bullfrogs are green, and this one was blue. I thought 'Well, I've got to be imaging that,' because I was just talking about that a couple of days ago. So I took pictures, and sure enough, he's blue as can be."
According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, blue bullfrogs are a rare sight in the wild because they're more visible to predators, making them more likely to be a target.
Cutler said that he'd like to get the animal to a zoo in order to let other people see the creature as well.