DUNKERTON(KWWL)-- In 8 man football Clarksville jumped to a 22-0 first quarter lead and cruised to a 44-22 win over Dunkerton to improve to 3-0 on the season. Clarksville's' Makade Bloker returned the opening kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown to give the Indians an 8-0 lead and Clarksville never looked back. Dunkerton falls to 1-1 with the loss.
Clarksville beats Dunkerton 44-22 to improve to 3-0 in 8 man football
Rick Coleman
