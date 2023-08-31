 Skip to main content
Clarksville beats Dunkerton 44-22 to improve to 3-0 in 8 man football

DUNKERTON(KWWL)-- In 8 man football Clarksville jumped to a 22-0 first quarter lead and cruised to a 44-22 win over Dunkerton to improve to 3-0 on the season.  Clarksville's' Makade Bloker returned the opening kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown to give the Indians an 8-0 lead and Clarksville never looked back.  Dunkerton falls to 1-1 with the loss.

