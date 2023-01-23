COLUMBUS,OHIO(KWWL) 10th ranked Iowa got a triple-double from Caitlin Clark(28pts, 15 assists and 10 rebounds) and 22 points from Monika Czinano as the Hawkeyes whipped Ohio State 83-72. It is the Buckeyes(19-1, 8-1) first loss of the season and puts them in a tie with Iowa for first place in the Big Ten. It was Caitlin Clark's 8th triple double in her career.
Clark's triple-double leads Iowa Woman by 2nd ranked Ohio State 83-72
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
