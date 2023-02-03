Clark & Associates celebrates twenty years of helping wounded U.S. Veterans and many others

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)
Clark & Associates Prosthetics and Orthotics, based in Waterloo, is celebrating twenty years in business, but the origins of the company date back nearly 60 years, to 1964.
Current founder and owner, Dennis Clark, says it all began with his parents.
"My mother and father started the business in 1964. My father was an amputee, who lost his leg at 15. He was raised on an Indian reservation in South Dakota and had pain in his leg. They couldn't figure out what the problem was, and they took him to Mayo Clinic. They took off his right leg and sent him home to die, but, he didn't die."
Dennis joined his parents at Dale Clark Prosthetics in 1968, and took over in 1987. He says, "I kept it as Dale Clark Prosthetics. Then we reconfigured the ownership, and I took many of the practitioners that we worked together for so long. We all became partners and now it's called Clark & Associates Prosthetics and Orthotics. Now we go from the Mississippi to the Missouri."
Clark & Associates is well known nationally for its work helping U.S. Veterans, who came back from wars without limbs. Dennis says he and his team spent a good portion of three years at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in 2003, 2004 and 2005. Clark has helped many veterans, including Taylor Morris of Cedar Falls.
Clark speaks of a conversation he had with American Veteran, Derick Hurt, who lost both legs when a grenade exploded at his feet. Derick spent 13 months at Walter Reed and had more than 20 surgeries.
Dennis met him at Walter Reed and the two had a conversation.
Dennis says, "In Derick's case, it is a great one to talk about. It's like a lot of the people that we work with at Walter Reed. We would go in on Monday and stay until Friday. On Monday afternoon, I would get a card with a list of names. It's the new soldiers that have come in. One of the soldiers was Derick Hurt. I met with him in the ICU, and talked to him for a while."
"He asked the same two questions that everyone asks. First off, can I run? The second question was the one that took me by surprise was, "Can anyone love me? Today, Derick refers to Clark & Associates as 'The best company in the country."
Dennis adds, "We try not to give someone unrealistic expectations, but we also don't want to treat them and start them out, forcing them to be disabled. Let's talk about the things we want to do and find a bridge to wherever it is you are trying to go. That's been our process, our philosophy, that's the way my father lived his life, and we take that continuous process of focusing on the abilities of the patients we work with, not just their disabilities."
Personal, individual attention is a key element at Clark, days Dennis. "You have to talk to each and every patient and meet them where they are, and knowing that everybody processes differently, grieves differently. When you lose an arm or leg, you grieve just like losing a family member. You grieve and you go through that grief process and those five steps of grief. We have to be aware of that and work with that and let people return to their normal on their pathway, on their timeline."
Dennis Clark takes time to talk about his company on this week's edition of The Steele Report.