Clark and Iowa Hawkeye Women get ready for Colorado in Sweet 16 Showdown

SEATTLE(KWWL)--Caitlin Clark's offensive game gets a ton of attention and for good reason at more than 27 points per game she's the leading scorer in the country and with a lot of attention hasn't succumbed to the pressure.
Lisa: "She just honestly is at her best when she's just herself and not worrying about everything else."
And Clark's best has now come to the Pacific Northwest and the home of the World Famous Pike Place Market filled with people who have something in common with the Hawkeye All-American
Mark: "You know, most people in the country, know Caitlin Clark as a scorer but like my man Nate here" - "Hey ya!" "She can distribute the rock as well
Lisa: "I think her passing is the best part of her game. Everybody talks about her shooting, her range, to me, it's her passing."
In fact while she's number 3 in scoring in the NCAA, she's actually number one in total assists
And for her teammates, sometimes, she's almost too good, like when Monica Czinano got domed by a Clark full-court dart which is probably better than a fish
Monica: "Had a step on my girl, and I'm thinking there's absolutely no way she threw this, this would be like a quarterback throw, and I turn around and the ball's right here coming at my head. From that moment on, I always knew I had to be ready."
As will Colorado who now have to deal with the highest scoring offense in the country which has to do with more than Caitlin Clark
Caitlin: "You know, I'm lucky enough to have teammates that knock down open threes. Monica's such a good player inside, they really get my assist number up, and you know I just want to put them in a position to be successful."
And if it works, the Hawkeyes will be trading fish markets, for cowboy hats and a trip to Dallas