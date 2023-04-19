City of Marquette requesting residents to move vehicles from under Marquette-Joliet bridge as sandbagging begins

MARQUETTE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The City of Marquette is requesting for all residents to move their vehicles from under the Marquette-Joliet bridge as supplies for sandbagging are being prepared due to flooding concerns on the Mississippi River.
Temporary no parking signs were posted and went into effect at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
In a Facebook post from the Mar-Mac Police Department, they say, "Vehicles currently parked in the lot will have to be moved within 24 hours. If your vehicle is unable to be moved within the allocated time, call the police department at (563) 873-2500, option #2."
Police say that failure to comply with the order could result in a fine or the vehicle being impounded.