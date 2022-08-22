City of Marion announces new fire chief

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- The City of Marion has announced Tom Fagan as the city's new fire chief.
“When our family, my wife Tara, daughter Clover (14) and son Lawson (11) visited Marion, we absolutely felt the excitement and warmth in the community,” added Fagan. “Marion is a special place.”
Fagan joins the City of Marion with over 22 years of experience, having served as the interim fire chief and division chief of administration for the Lawrence-Douglas County Medical Department in Lawrence, Kansas.
Fagan also received his master's degree in management, strategy, and leadership from Michigan State University. He even received a bachelor's degree in human resources from Ottawa University.
“We were fortunate to have a strong candidate pool interview for the position and we are pleased to welcome Tom and his family to Marion,” said City Manager Ryan Waller. “He brings a variety of experience to this role related to strategic planning, organizational change, emergency management and the accreditation model. I have no doubt Tom will be a strong collaborator and visionary member of our team.”
As new fire chief, Fagan will be responsible for code enforcement, emergency medical services, special operations, planning, budgeting, public education, training and supervision, among other duties.
“I’m thrilled to join Team Marion! Our family is excited to join such a great community,” said Fagan. “Marion has such a bright future ahead. I am honored to serve the community and the Marion Fire Department.”
The Marion City Council is expected to approve his employment contract at their next meeting. Fagan's first day as fire chief will begin on September 30th.