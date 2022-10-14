Changes coming to how often some Iowa food establishments are inspected

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Changes are coming to how often some Iowa food establishments are inspected by the state. Some establishments will go from being inspected once every three years, to being inspected once every five years.
However, the changes don't apply to a typical restaurant you go to for a meal. This deals with places like bars that simply re-heat already cooked food, rather than preparing it from scratch in a kitchen. The state of Iowa considers them low-risk.
Higher-risk places, like your traditional sit-down restaurants, places that are cooking and making food from scratch, will not see any change to how often they're inspected.
President and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association, Jessica Dunker, says that the state determines the risk level by the type of food and how it's prepared.
Sushi restaurants are inspected every six months. Full-service restaurants are at least once a year, while fast food places are at least every three years.
"This really is a very specific category of place," Dunker told KWWL. "They get in usually frozen, but packaged, pre-cooked food that they warm up for you and serve you. That's who's going to go to every five years. And there's very little room for issue there," she said.
However, low-risk places, like neighborhood bars could get inspected more frequently if there are complaints. Dunker say that the State Department of Inspections and Appeals prioritize that, and follow-up in a timely manner.
The inspection process in comprehensive. They look at everything from where and how products are stored, food safety practices, and the physical infrastructure.
Dunker say that this change is only for a select group, not your favorite traditional restaurant or eatery. Dunker says that every Iowa restaurant is required to have a certified food protection manager. She says that some even have one per shift.