Certificates approved for several Linn County solar projects

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)-- The Iowa Utilities Board has approved several generating certificates for the controversial solar projects in Coggon and Palo.
The projects awarded certificates were Coggon Solar, Duane Arnold Solar, and Duane Arnold Solar II. Coggon is a Clenera project, while the Duane Arnold Solars will be NextEra.
The certificates are effective for only two weeks. The Linn County Board of Supervisors already approved all three projects' final zoning decisions. Back in January, Clenera said it had received voluntary leases for 100% of the land it needs to build on. The board rejected a proposed moratorium on solar farms earlier this year.
The controversial projects have been a main talking point in the county at multiple city council, board of supervisors and county forums. Residents speaking out against the construction on agricultural land at several town hall type meetings centered on the projects.
Certificates are required in order to begin construction. They are subject to any terms the IUB makes.