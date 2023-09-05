Center Point house fire displaces resident and kills dog

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KWWL) -- A house fire in Center Point on Monday claimed the life of a dog and left a resident displaced.
Multiple departments responded to 121 Main Street around 6:41 p.m. on Monday night for a report of smoke coming out of a house.
The fire was quickly brought under control, but the house was deemed no longer livable.
The occupant was not home at the time of the fire, but two dogs were inside when authorities responded. One dog was killed and the other was revived by ambulance and fire department crews.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.