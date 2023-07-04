Celebrate Indee committee members take pride in annual festival

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) -- 4th of July celebrations are going on all across eastern Iowa on Tuesday, including in Independence where Celebrate Indee has had activities all day long.
The festivities began at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning with the 161st annual Independence Day parade. Other activities included a live performance from the Independence Community Band, a reading of the Declaration of Independence, and a wide array of events in the kids zone.
On Tuesday night, more live music will be played before fireworks, which will be shot off over the Wapsipinicon River.
Celebrate Indee Committee Member Michelle McBride said that with so much history in Independence, the holiday is one that they take very seriously.
McBride told KWWL, "Our name is Independence, so we really want to make sure that we go all out when we do our celebrations, and that's what we strive to do. We know that we have a reputation, and we've developed a good reputation throughout the years, so every year we just want to keep building upon that."
Planning for the event is a year-round job for the committee members. McBride said that seeing all of that hard work come together every year gives the committee a large sense of pride.
Once the event ends, the committee will take a week to catch their breath before planning next year's event.
The festivities in Independence will run until 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.