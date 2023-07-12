Cedar Valley radio broadcaster Dolly Fortier dies at age 86

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Longtime Cedar Valley Radio broadcaster, Dolly Fortier, has died. Dolly was 86.
Dolly was a staple of Iowa radio broadcasting for decades, including many years with the former KWWL radio station, KWWL, 1330 AM.
Dolly was named the Iowa Broadcasters Association 'Broadcaster of the Year' in 2016.
Though Dolly had 'Retired' from broadcasting after 39 years in local radio, she returned to the airwaves in recent years.
Dolly's 'Lunch with Dolly' was a popular mid-day program on Coloff Media stations 'Cruisin KCFI, 105.7 FM and 1250 AM in Cedar Falls.
According to the KCFI website, Dolly suffered a heart attack last week and was preparing to be transferred to Iowa City for further treatment, when she passed away in Waterloo Wednesday morning.
Coloff Media said more details about Dolly’s life and impact on the Cedar Valley community and the Northeast Iowa airwaves will be coming soon, as well as her obituary and service arrangements.