Cedar Valley Heart Walk Sights & Sounds 2022

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) Hundreds turned out Saturday at the Mudd Advertising campus in Cedar Falls for the Cedar Valley Heart Walk, 2022 edition.
The annual event is a fundraiser for Iowa heart and cardiovascular research through the American Heart Association. Watch some sights and sounds from the 2022 Cedar Valley Heart Walk.
Top-Walker this year was Bill Atkins. Bill personally raised $4,500 for the event. Other
Top-Walkers, raising at least $500-$1000, included Connor Helgens, Monica Robbins, Lynette Sugden, Kemper Kleiss, Lindsey Ramirez, Jayden Umthum, Dan True, Cheryl Wallace, Raejean Cole, Jill Mejia and Christine Crist. Christine is the Mother of the Cedar Valley Heart Walk Director, Shelby Crist.
The Top Two fundraising Business teams were CBE Companies and P-D-C-M Insurance, PIPAC health Life Brokerage and The Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.
Numerous sponsors make the event possible, including, Top Sponsors,
Cedar Valley Medical Specialists, MercyOne and Mudd Advertising.
Next Level Sponsors are Scheels, Unity Point Health, Blackhawk Sprinklers, and People's Community Health Clinic in Waterloo.
People's Community Health Clinic sponsored the Healthy For Good Lifestyle Award for 2022.
Area winners included Caleb Buskohl of CBE Companies, Cameron Turner and Kristin Stanford. Chelly and Shelly of Farrell's Extreme Body Shaping, Bradley Sheehy and Heidi Hora of the American Heart Association, Tara Raymond and Cory Arensdorf of the Waterloo Community School District, Jared Smith, Waterloo Schools Superintendent, Ally Mollenhauer and Mike Evans.
The University of Northern Iowa women's softball team raised two-thousand dollars in its first Heart Walk to lead the Community Teams Division, along with former Heart Ambassador Connor Helgen's 'Cruisin for Connor' team, Jayden's team, Team Connor, The Desendants, Walking for KR, Galilea's Team, Team Melanie Miller and The Burns Kids Brave. The Burns family was last year's Heart Ambassador Family.
Waterloo Mayor, Quentin Hart, addressed the Walkers and also took part in the CV HeartWalk with his Daughter.
Heart =Survivor Child Ambassador was 11-year old Galilea Gonzalez, former student at Aldridge Elementary School in Cedar Falls.
Adult Heart Survivor Ambassador was Shawn Kracht of Grundy Center, who has recovered from a serious stroke from two years ago.
Hawkeye Community College also fielded a Heart Walk team this year to join the hundreds of Cedar Valley Heart Walkers for 2022. Thanks to all whop participated.