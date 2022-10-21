Cedar Valley Angels will help Iowa foster kids with its 'Foster the Future' Celebration Nov 4

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) The Cedar Valley Angels will host its annual 'Foster the Future' celebration on Friday night, November 4.
The event will help the local non-profit continue its mission to help Iowa foster kids and foster families deal with the daily challenges of the foster care system.
Executive Director, Derek Kimball, says it's the organization's largest fundraiser of the year. Tickets are available here.
Cedar Valley Angles says, "It's our dream that all foster families should have a Love Box Group and all teens in foster care should have a 'Dare To Dream' Mentor. We’re so proud of the work that the Cedar Valley has done to wrap love around children in foster care, and their families, but we’re not there yet."
Make plans to join them on November 4, at 5:30 PM at the Waterloo Convention Center. The event will raise money to meet the needs of some of the most vulnerable children in our community and celebrate the foster families doing the important work in the Cedar Valley.
There will be stories of impact, dinner, live music, and an auction!
Derek Kimball stops by KWWL to talk about Cedar Valley Angels for this week's edition of The Steele Report.