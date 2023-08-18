 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 110 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Monday
afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Cedar River Film Festival August 25, 26 & 27 will feature 27 films at Oster Regent Theatre

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)  Cedar Falls Community Theatre will give Iowa filmmakers a chance to showcase their talents at the Cedar River Film Festival, August 25, 26 & 27 at the Oster Regent Theatre in downtown Cedar Falls.

A total of twenty-seven films will be shown over the three-day event, which begins at 5:00 pm Friday, with a showing the David Busch Mockumentary film, Stopped in Motion: The Story of GULP.

The festival will include dramas, comedies and documentary films.

This walk-in event requires no tickets and is free. A $5.00 'donation' is suggested, but not required.

The CRFF will feature several films which have won international awards, including the Red Arc Productions feature length drama film,"You Should Have Killed Me." 

Check out the entire three-day schedule on the Cedar Falls Community Theatre website.

CFCT Executive Director, Greg Holt, stops by the KWWL-TV studio to talk about the Cedar River Film Festival for this week's edition of The Steele Report.

The Steele Report recently featured three Independent Iowa filmmakers on the program to talk about the state of Iowa filmmaking, Here is a link to that program. 

Here are the scheduled viewing times:

Friday, 5:00--9:57 PM

Saturday:  1:45--10:00 PM

Sunday:  1:30--10:00 PM

