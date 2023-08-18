Cedar River Film Festival August 25, 26 & 27 will feature 27 films at Oster Regent Theatre

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) Cedar Falls Community Theatre will give Iowa filmmakers a chance to showcase their talents at the Cedar River Film Festival, August 25, 26 & 27 at the Oster Regent Theatre in downtown Cedar Falls.
A total of twenty-seven films will be shown over the three-day event, which begins at 5:00 pm Friday, with a showing the David Busch Mockumentary film, Stopped in Motion: The Story of GULP.
The festival will include dramas, comedies and documentary films.
This walk-in event requires no tickets and is free. A $5.00 'donation' is suggested, but not required.
The CRFF will feature several films which have won international awards, including the Red Arc Productions feature length drama film,"You Should Have Killed Me."
Check out the entire three-day schedule on the Cedar Falls Community Theatre website.
CFCT Executive Director, Greg Holt, stops by the KWWL-TV studio to talk about the Cedar River Film Festival for this week's edition of The Steele Report.
The Steele Report recently featured three Independent Iowa filmmakers on the program to talk about the state of Iowa filmmaking, Here is a link to that program.
Here are the scheduled viewing times:
Friday, 5:00--9:57 PM
Saturday: 1:45--10:00 PM
Sunday: 1:30--10:00 PM