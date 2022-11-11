 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Xavier whips North Scott 38-10 advance to 4A title game

  • 0

CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)--For the second time this year Cedar Rapids Xavier whips North Scott this time 38-10 to advance to the 4A State title game. Xavier improves to 12-0 and move on to face Lewis Central in a rematch of the last year's state championship game.

Tags

Recommended for you