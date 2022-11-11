CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)--For the second time this year Cedar Rapids Xavier whips North Scott this time 38-10 to advance to the 4A State title game. Xavier improves to 12-0 and move on to face Lewis Central in a rematch of the last year's state championship game.
Xavier whips North Scott 38-10 advance to 4A title game
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today