Willie Ray's Q Shack sit-down location officially open daily

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Willie Ray's Q Shack has officially opened their sit-down location for business every day.
The restaurant began testing the new sit-down location in early June. Now, it's open everyday from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
In a Facebook post, owner Willie Ray Fairley said that the shack will remain for closed for the coming weeks.
Fairley said, "The little shack will remain closed for another couple of weeks, until we get the sit down rolling. Stop on by bring a friend, bring your family, bring anybody Dat Right!"